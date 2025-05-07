Brazil | Terry Gilliam (1985)

I’ve done quite a few interviews in recent months. All this talking takes a lot out of a man. But it has to be done.

One thing about the interview as a genre of expression is it forces you to think on your feet. You’re often confronted with an interrogator who doesn’t share your worldview or frames of reference. So you have to try to bridge that divide. A wisecrack usually helps, but there are other ways. For me, the secret is sleep deprivation followed by lots of strong coffee. It’s the best way to let the inner schizo roam free.

I invite you to join me on a romp through the psychic wilds, alongside Jonathan Pageau, Nicole Shanahan, Randall Carlson, Maria Zeee, Mark Jeftovic, Auron MacIntyre, Sarah Westall, Isaac Simpson, Mel K, and George Noory.



More interviews will be added here as time permits.



As always, my deep gratitude goes out to SW subscribers for all your support. We’re in this together.

The Symbolic World w/ Jonathan Pageau — April 16, 2025

Back to the People Podcast w/ Nicole Shanahan — May 7, 2025

Squaring the Circle w/ Randall Carlson — April 19, 2025

The Daily Signal w/ Maria Zeee — May 1, 2025

Bombthrower TV w/ Mark Jeftovic — March 27, 2025

Mark posted a few other interviews here that give some background to the discussion.

The Auron MacIntyre Show — January 31, 2025

Sarah Westall — March 30, 2025

The Carousel w/ Isaac Simpson — April 1, 2025

The Mel K Show — February 8, 2025

Coast to Coast AM w/ George Noory — March 13, 2025

