SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Hochkins's avatar
Mark Hochkins
May 7

I'm trading in my smartphone for a dumb flip phone so I won't be tempted by you anymore Joe!

I have done away with my social apps and severely cut back on people I follow. You are one of few who remain. But, I am enjoying ignorance for a season living like it's 1969 again (I was 10).

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Joe Allen and others
Mark Hochkins's avatar
Mark Hochkins
May 9

Bomb Thrower.TV Ep.#17: Joe Allen...

About the 30' mark, I am with Mark. As a CNC programmer from the start of CNC and closed loop systems, I believe we are already there (Singularity) and just don't know it, yet. I believe it's quite possible/probable that the Beast system is already implemented for a certain segment of the earth's believers in the rebuilding of the Tower of Babel but it is hidden from the unsuspecting minions who unwittingly are participating in their own demise.

Hence, why I am not participating in their hive mind internet of things efforts any longer.

I have been escaping into the series of Wild Frontier and the mountain men romanticizing of the early days of America because I think for those like me, it may become necessary once again to have the basic skills necessary for survival if you don't go along to get along.

All false prophets and false teachers leading the gullible astray to their own destruction. I believe there are many who have already sold their souls for the riches this world offers. So many expensive cars and trucks going here and there like I have never witnessed in my near 70 years on the planet. Truly mind blowing! Thank God Almighty for my Savior Jesus Christ!

I don't know how you stay sane exploring and reporting on this Joe? Spend time outside barefoot on the grass or on the water (as do I) and soak up some sunshine and spend more time in God's word than in those dark places my friend.

I have Dark Aeon.

God bless you!

Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture