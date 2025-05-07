I’ve done quite a few interviews in recent months. All this talking takes a lot out of a man. But it has to be done.
One thing about the interview as a genre of expression is it forces you to think on your feet. You’re often confronted with an interrogator who doesn’t share your worldview or frames of reference. So you have to try to bridge that divide. A wisecrack usually helps, but there are other ways. For me, the secret is sleep deprivation followed by lots of strong coffee. It’s the best way to let the inner schizo roam free.
I invite you to join me on a romp through the psychic wilds, alongside Jonathan Pageau, Nicole Shanahan, Randall Carlson, Maria Zeee, Mark Jeftovic, Auron MacIntyre, Sarah Westall, Isaac Simpson, Mel K, and George Noory.
More interviews will be added here as time permits.
As always, my deep gratitude goes out to SW subscribers for all your support. We’re in this together.
The Symbolic World w/ Jonathan Pageau — April 16, 2025
Back to the People Podcast w/ Nicole Shanahan — May 7, 2025
Squaring the Circle w/ Randall Carlson — April 19, 2025
The Daily Signal w/ Maria Zeee — May 1, 2025
Bombthrower TV w/ Mark Jeftovic — March 27, 2025
Mark posted a few other interviews here that give some background to the discussion.
The Auron MacIntyre Show — January 31, 2025
Sarah Westall — March 30, 2025
The Carousel w/ Isaac Simpson — April 1, 2025
The Mel K Show — February 8, 2025
Coast to Coast AM w/ George Noory — March 13, 2025
SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON AVAILABLE
Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz ←
I'm trading in my smartphone for a dumb flip phone so I won't be tempted by you anymore Joe!
I have done away with my social apps and severely cut back on people I follow. You are one of few who remain. But, I am enjoying ignorance for a season living like it's 1969 again (I was 10).
Thanks
Bomb Thrower.TV Ep.#17: Joe Allen...
About the 30' mark, I am with Mark. As a CNC programmer from the start of CNC and closed loop systems, I believe we are already there (Singularity) and just don't know it, yet. I believe it's quite possible/probable that the Beast system is already implemented for a certain segment of the earth's believers in the rebuilding of the Tower of Babel but it is hidden from the unsuspecting minions who unwittingly are participating in their own demise.
Hence, why I am not participating in their hive mind internet of things efforts any longer.
I have been escaping into the series of Wild Frontier and the mountain men romanticizing of the early days of America because I think for those like me, it may become necessary once again to have the basic skills necessary for survival if you don't go along to get along.
All false prophets and false teachers leading the gullible astray to their own destruction. I believe there are many who have already sold their souls for the riches this world offers. So many expensive cars and trucks going here and there like I have never witnessed in my near 70 years on the planet. Truly mind blowing! Thank God Almighty for my Savior Jesus Christ!
I don't know how you stay sane exploring and reporting on this Joe? Spend time outside barefoot on the grass or on the water (as do I) and soak up some sunshine and spend more time in God's word than in those dark places my friend.
I have Dark Aeon.
God bless you!
Mark