Dear SW Readers,



I have been traveling for months, gathering material, and on occasion, hopping on my soapbox. It’s been a surreal ride, as usual.

My journey has taken me from one US coast to the other via a zigzagging path across flyover country. I’ve spoken to Luddites, religious people, transhumanists, tech accelerationists, and I even interviewed a few robots along the way.



For the next few weeks, I’ll be up on my soapbox again. If you are near Florida, Pennsylvania, Missouri, or Texas, come on out and tell me your story! Come meet like-minded people.

Come sit a spell and hear Uncle Joe riff on the Machine.

October 24 — Naples, FL - “AI in Education Policy” panel | Florida Citizens Alliance

New Hope Ministries - 7675 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104

Tickets available HERE.

November 7-8 — Pittsburgh, PA - “Slave Rigger: My Life as a Monkey in the Machine” | Doomer Optimism and the Savage Collective

Nimick Family Education Center, 6 Old Lincoln Hwy West, Ligonier, PA 15658

Tickets available HERE.

November 14 — Sarasota, FL - LOOKS LIKE I WON’T MAKE THIS PANEL

I still encourage you to go.

“AI in Education” panel - Florida Citizens Alliance

New College - 5800 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243

Tickets available HERE.

November 15 — Washington, MO - “AI: How to Govern a Digital Deity” - Freedom Principle MO

Washington Knights of Columbus - 1121 Columbus Lane, Washington, MO 63090

Register HERE.

All these culminate in my final talk of the year:



November 23 — Dallas, TX - “AI: The Tool that Becomes a God” | Ministry of Truth

Angelika Film Center - 5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206



Tickets available soon (check back!) — will include a signed copy of Dark Aeon.

Hope to see y’all there!

MORE DATES TO BE ADDED FOR 2026

Where should I go?

Share