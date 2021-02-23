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Plombariola
Oct 24, 2021

Saint John Cassian expressed 8 mortal vices, which described indepth, make more sense;

(eight principle vices)

1) Gluttony - natural vice committed through bodily action

2) Fornication - natural vice committed through bodily action

3) Avarice (love of money) - unnatural vice caused by external circumstances

4) Anger - natural vice caused by external circumstances

5) Sadness - unnatural vice caused by internal circumstances

6) Acedia (anxiety of heart) - unnatural vice caused by internal circumstances

7) Vainglory - unnatural vice committed in thoughts apart from bodily action

8) Pride - unnatural vice committed in thoughts apart from bodily action

Christ was born of the Virgin Mary--the Theotokos. Since Christ made victory over the vices possible in Him, we have to consider the nature of these vices and how to defeat them. The first six vices are linked together in such a way that the overflow of the first sin causes the second sin, etc, to the sixth sin of acedia. "From an excess of gluttony there inevitably springs fornication; from fornication, avarice; from avarice, anger; from anger, sadness; and from sadness, acedia". The vices can also be paired into four couplings, as each vice originates from the same passion as its partner. Gluttony and fornication, anger and avarice, acedia and sadness, and pride and vainglory all share special relationships with each other, so these eight vices must be viewed and treated according to their root passions. There are three kinds of gluttony and fornication. The three kinds of gluttony are eating before the appointed time, overeating, and desiring delicate foods. The first enrages the monk against his monastery, the second arouses fleshly desires, and the third produces avarice, which disallows solidarity with Christ's deprivation. The three types of fornication are found in the union of the sexes, in sexual impurity, and in lust of soul, and of mind. In order to defeat the bodily vices of gluttony and fornication the soul and body must respond together. The bodily disciplines of fasting, vigil, and works of penance must be diligently performed to overcome these sins. The soul must be involved in concert with these bodily disciplines, or they are all for naught. "True fasting is to put away all evil, control the tongue, forbear from anger, abstain from lust, slander, falsehood and perjury. Renouncing these things is acceptable to God. Keep the Fast not only by refraining from food, but by becoming strangers to all the bodily passions." The importance of defeating gluttony and fornication cannot be understated. These two bodily vices must be defeated in order to defeat the rest of the vices. We will always have to do battle with gluttony in this life, because it arises out of bodily necessity. Even the monks who have conquered other passions by their holy lives struggle with great attentiveness of heart and abstinence of body against gluttony. Moderation and contentment is needed in order to defeat gluttony.

There are three kinds of avarice and anger. Avarice manifests itself in an inability to denounce worldly possessions, reclaiming what we already gave away in our denunciation, and longing for what we do not possess. Anger is internal, external anger, or a long-term grudge. A love of riches that exists or increases, he who does not cut these off cannot attain perfect love.

There are two kinds of sadness and acedia (weariness or anxiety of heart). One sadness originates when anger has ceased or from a hurt that has been suffered or from some thwarted desire, while the second comes from mental anguish or despair. Acedia induces either an urge to sleep or a feeling of abandonment. These should not be entertained in the mind; they too must be cutoff at once.

The last two vices are separated from the first six vices, because they do not originate from them. Rather vainglory and pride attack us precisely when we conquer any of the first six vices. There are two kinds of vainglory -- being uplifted by carnally external things and desiring empty praise due to spiritual and hidden things. Pride manifests itself carnally and spiritually. The temptation of spiritual pride occurs when one has made progress against the other vices. Vainglory and pride are best countered by acquiring true humility. All methods prescribed by the Church aim towards acquiring grace through true humility of heart (1 Peter 5:5).

These eight vices are common to all, but they attack individuals in a variety of ways. One Christian might be dominated by pride, while another is dominated by acedia, etc. Identify and attack our dominant vice with all diligence and repentance. When we desire purity of heart and intensely focus on defeating one vice, we will also be watchful and careful with regards to the other vices. The success of this battle belongs to the Lord "for it is impossible for a person to deserve to triumph over a passion before he has understood that he is not able to obtain victory in the struggle by his own diligence and effort, even though in order to be cleansed he must always be careful and attentive, day and night". We must work to replace vices with virtues "for virtues cannot live together with vices" and once virtues have defeated the vices, chastity will replace fornication, patience will replace anger, beneficial sadness and joy will replace death-dealing sadness, fortitude will replace acedia, and humility will replace pride. Then may God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit help us in our struggles, now and ever and unto ages of ages. Amen.

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