No Good Guys in this Sorry Tale
Winter – Wk 10: You Can Trust Me | Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen | One Mean Ass Dog | The Devil's Due
You Can Trust Me
Years ago, my buddy and me got roofied by a covert operative. Thankfully, the Lord works in mysterious ways. We were already so high on coke, the date rape drug barely put a dent in our buzz. Instead of passing out, we turned into raging bullies.
Literally, cocaine saved our asses.
My buddy lived in London at the time. We were at a fairly decent pub in Farringdon, near the techno clubs. I'd managed to get us on the guest list at Fabric, but we got bored with that pretty fast. We dipped out to his car and sniffed half a bag of clean Charlie. Soon we were stomping down the sidewalk, chewing jaw and talking past each other. We decided to stop for a couple of pints, just to take the edge off.
Out of nowhere, this closeted queen came up and introduced himself as Richard. He had this chipper British accent. That should have been a tell, but you know how it is—most Brits seem a little light in the loafers. How were we supposed to know? Somehow, little Richard managed to talk over both of us.
The wee chap went on and on about how he loves America and loves Americans and his girlfriend is from America, an African American—rather like you! he says to my buddy—except she's from Haiti, from the islands, and she's so wild and forceful and in touch with herself, and there's so much good music in America, so much film, and hey, your glasses are empty mates, can I buy you's a pint?
Mind you, this would only be our second pint. By the time we were halfway through our third—thanks, Richard, what a guy!—we were both wasted. My buddy's a big guy, a former football player, prone to barking, and soon we were getting loud and aggressive and started bullying poor Richard relentlessly. He was completely dumbfounded.
In an attempt to gain the upper hand, the little guy insisted we all go to his favorite club, just around the corner, to get some more coke. He assured us the women there just love Americans.
"Trust me," he kept saying. "It'll be great! Just trust me."
"Anybody shaysh 'trusht me' as much as you ish probably an asshole, you little shit!" I turned to the local barmaid. "Should we trusht him?"
"Oh, ee's aw'right," she said. "In 'ere awl 'a time, love. You can trust 'im."
When we got to the club's door, the bouncers took one look at Richard and walled off the entry.
"Not tonight, Richard," the bigger one said.
"But I've got my friends!" Richard lisped. "They're Americans!"
"No. Not tonight."
My buddy and me cackled and abused Richard some more, hurling insults that would get a man fired today.
"Your club sucks harder than you, little Richard!"
The bouncers rolled their eyes told us to get lost.
My buddy and me wandered off to do another bump, but we couldn't find his car. It never occured to us to ask why we were so hammered. We finally found the car—right where we’d left it—and hopped inside to snonk up the last of the coke.
Without warning, my buddy pulled out and sped off. He then proceeded to drive around London aimlessly for a full three hours. (He lived twenty minutes away.)
"Where the fuck are we, bro?"
"I don't know, dude!"
"Don't you live here?"
"Shut up, dude, I know where we are!"
We drifted in concentric circles. Then, for reasons incomprehensible, we started telling each other our darkest secrets. It was like we'd been given a truth serum. We divulged every humiliating, shameful, horrific thing we'd ever done, in punishing detail, while the other laughed hysterically.
It's weird, though. I can't remember a word he said, except "I think that's my house," over and over again. He swears he's forgotten everything I confessed.
Cocaine saved our asses that night. The roofies cleansed our souls.
Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen
Much of the energy behind America's populist uprising can be explained by a single graph, published by Pew Research in 2015, entitled "By 2055, the U.S. Will Have No Racial or Ethnic Majority Group." The data predicts a massive explosion of Hispanic and Asian immigration in the coming decades, as the legacy population stagnates.
America’s rapid Balkanization was initiated in 1965 with the passage of the Hart-Celler Immigration and Naturalization Act. The bill lifted longstanding quotas—intended to preserve the ethnic composition of the country—which favored immigration from European nations. Suddenly, the ruling class threw open the gates to Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa, among other locales.
One year before, the now clichéd slogan "We are a nation of immigrants!" had been introduced with the posthumous publication of John F. Kennedy’s book, A Nation of Immigrants.
During the Senate floor debates on the Hart-Celler Act, JFK’s younger brother Ted Kennedy issued his now hilarious reassurance:
"The bill will not flood our cities with immigrants. It will not upset the ethnic mix of our society. It will not relax the standards of admission. It will not cause American workers to lose their jobs."
None of that was true, of course, but when have politicians ever told the truth?
In the decades that followed, America experienced a historically unprecedented inflow of foreign peoples. It was made possible by the rapid expansion of global infrastructure, safe and inexpensive transportation, and newly liberalized immigration policies.
Today, America’s foreign-born population is four times greater than it was in 1960, and no one can get a word in edgewise.
At first, there were heavyhanded attempts to maintain social cohesion. US authorities arrogantly and naively demanded that all newcomers assimilate to the dominant Anglo-Saxon culture. Immigrants were forced to learn English, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and sing along to corny pop songs. But people are people—ethnocentric and collectively defiant—and no amount of social engineering seems to change that.
As the Anglo-Saxon hegemony waned, America’s polyglot immigrants began to assert their deep ethnic interests on the country’s various government, media, and corporate systems. And honestly, who can blame them?
More than half a century later, America's melting pot is now a quaking pressure cooker—and no one knows how to keep the lid on.
What does this radical transformation look like on an animated map?
In 2016, the consistently impressive analyst Max Galka created a remarkable data visualization (1m42s) that illustrates just how dramatic America's sudden demographic shift really is. It’s worth every moment.
If you want to know where we're going, you have to know where we are, and how we got here.
So… what’s for dinner?
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One Mean Ass Dog
Imagine a world where you need robotic police dogs to keep the rambunctious populace in line.
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The Devil's Due
"The seven deadly sins of the Christian Church are: greed, pride, envy, anger, gluttony, lust, and sloth. Satanism advocates indulging in each of these 'sins' as they all lead to physical, mental, or emotional gratification. …
Satan has certainly been the best friend the church has ever had, as he has kept it in business all these years. … Without a devil to point their fingers at, religionists of the right hand path would have nothing with which to threaten their followers."
Anton Szandor LaVey, The Satanic Bible
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"I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I'm more honest and my women are more beautiful."
Donald J. Trump, on his 2000 presidential run
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“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else's problems. … When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They're not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
Donald J. Trump, announcing his 2016 presidential run at Trump Tower
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“You know, it really doesn’t matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.”
Donald J. Trump, 1991 Esquire interview
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"I'm not sure I have ever asked God's forgiveness. I don't bring God into that picture. …
When I go to church and when I drink my little wine and have my little cracker, I guess that is a form of forgiveness. I do that as often as I can because I feel cleansed."
Donald J. Trump, campaigning at the Family Leadership Summit, 2015
Saint John Cassian expressed 8 mortal vices, which described indepth, make more sense;
(eight principle vices)
1) Gluttony - natural vice committed through bodily action
2) Fornication - natural vice committed through bodily action
3) Avarice (love of money) - unnatural vice caused by external circumstances
4) Anger - natural vice caused by external circumstances
5) Sadness - unnatural vice caused by internal circumstances
6) Acedia (anxiety of heart) - unnatural vice caused by internal circumstances
7) Vainglory - unnatural vice committed in thoughts apart from bodily action
8) Pride - unnatural vice committed in thoughts apart from bodily action
Christ was born of the Virgin Mary--the Theotokos. Since Christ made victory over the vices possible in Him, we have to consider the nature of these vices and how to defeat them. The first six vices are linked together in such a way that the overflow of the first sin causes the second sin, etc, to the sixth sin of acedia. "From an excess of gluttony there inevitably springs fornication; from fornication, avarice; from avarice, anger; from anger, sadness; and from sadness, acedia". The vices can also be paired into four couplings, as each vice originates from the same passion as its partner. Gluttony and fornication, anger and avarice, acedia and sadness, and pride and vainglory all share special relationships with each other, so these eight vices must be viewed and treated according to their root passions. There are three kinds of gluttony and fornication. The three kinds of gluttony are eating before the appointed time, overeating, and desiring delicate foods. The first enrages the monk against his monastery, the second arouses fleshly desires, and the third produces avarice, which disallows solidarity with Christ's deprivation. The three types of fornication are found in the union of the sexes, in sexual impurity, and in lust of soul, and of mind. In order to defeat the bodily vices of gluttony and fornication the soul and body must respond together. The bodily disciplines of fasting, vigil, and works of penance must be diligently performed to overcome these sins. The soul must be involved in concert with these bodily disciplines, or they are all for naught. "True fasting is to put away all evil, control the tongue, forbear from anger, abstain from lust, slander, falsehood and perjury. Renouncing these things is acceptable to God. Keep the Fast not only by refraining from food, but by becoming strangers to all the bodily passions." The importance of defeating gluttony and fornication cannot be understated. These two bodily vices must be defeated in order to defeat the rest of the vices. We will always have to do battle with gluttony in this life, because it arises out of bodily necessity. Even the monks who have conquered other passions by their holy lives struggle with great attentiveness of heart and abstinence of body against gluttony. Moderation and contentment is needed in order to defeat gluttony.
There are three kinds of avarice and anger. Avarice manifests itself in an inability to denounce worldly possessions, reclaiming what we already gave away in our denunciation, and longing for what we do not possess. Anger is internal, external anger, or a long-term grudge. A love of riches that exists or increases, he who does not cut these off cannot attain perfect love.
There are two kinds of sadness and acedia (weariness or anxiety of heart). One sadness originates when anger has ceased or from a hurt that has been suffered or from some thwarted desire, while the second comes from mental anguish or despair. Acedia induces either an urge to sleep or a feeling of abandonment. These should not be entertained in the mind; they too must be cutoff at once.
The last two vices are separated from the first six vices, because they do not originate from them. Rather vainglory and pride attack us precisely when we conquer any of the first six vices. There are two kinds of vainglory -- being uplifted by carnally external things and desiring empty praise due to spiritual and hidden things. Pride manifests itself carnally and spiritually. The temptation of spiritual pride occurs when one has made progress against the other vices. Vainglory and pride are best countered by acquiring true humility. All methods prescribed by the Church aim towards acquiring grace through true humility of heart (1 Peter 5:5).
These eight vices are common to all, but they attack individuals in a variety of ways. One Christian might be dominated by pride, while another is dominated by acedia, etc. Identify and attack our dominant vice with all diligence and repentance. When we desire purity of heart and intensely focus on defeating one vice, we will also be watchful and careful with regards to the other vices. The success of this battle belongs to the Lord "for it is impossible for a person to deserve to triumph over a passion before he has understood that he is not able to obtain victory in the struggle by his own diligence and effort, even though in order to be cleansed he must always be careful and attentive, day and night". We must work to replace vices with virtues "for virtues cannot live together with vices" and once virtues have defeated the vices, chastity will replace fornication, patience will replace anger, beneficial sadness and joy will replace death-dealing sadness, fortitude will replace acedia, and humility will replace pride. Then may God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit help us in our struggles, now and ever and unto ages of ages. Amen.