SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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Genie Smith's avatar
Genie Smith
4d

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒏. 𝑾𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕." Amen.

Welcome back, Joe. You and your wonderful writing have been missed. ♡

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Robert Biehl's avatar
Robert Biehl
4dEdited

“The notion that bots are sentient may be controversial to normies—at least for now—but not so much for Anthropic’s inner circle.”

I honestly worry about the day debates over AI, consciousness, and Panpsychism seep out from the university setting to the rest of society. and the masses. I don’t think most people will be adequately equipped. Talking heads in the media and the average person know next to nothing about how to think through such philosophical questions. I study it, and even as a Christian and a dualist, I can’t give a hard no on many of these questions.

For now, it is just a few philosophers and scientists debating for academic purposes, and the tech nerds are making it weird. Panpsychism is a minority philosophical position still, I think. But a world where that reaches the status of or even replaces physicalism almost terrifies me.

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