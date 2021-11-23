SINGULARITY WEEKLY

blah
Nov 23, 2021

On one hand, it seems presumptuous to inject the reader's opinions so close to a composition; on the other hand, the invitation to do so is built in. So here's my comment, which you did/did not ask for:

I do not understand your generation, but from my limited exposure to it I sense an authenticity - misguided or not - that I admire. It does seem to be closer to eternity than mine. Perhaps that is due to its sense proximity to an apocalypse being more palpable, less deniable. Indeed it seems that the entire lot is as you write (so bloody eloquently): taking every purposeful step genuinely engaged and aware of what little room for error you have; afterwards either wrestling for understanding of what purpose really is or nodding off with a death-wish to avoid the question.

Absolutely laser-focused, raw and compelling wordcraft is just what is necessary to put those fat, globalist psychopaths on the defensive.

Rock on.

Christopher's avatar
Christopher
Nov 27, 2021

I'm so glad I took the time to read this whole thing. Worth every minute!

You have the best words, Joe.

Keep 'em coming!

