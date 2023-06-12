SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
Jun 12, 2023

This is so concerning as a grandparent who has seen the bridge to technology being built - more like a rubicon crossed - never to return. I hope my children and grandchildren can be smarter than their smart technology. The freedom we enjoyed growing up was beautiful.

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MrEscher
Jun 12, 2023

Ted followed the work of Jacques Ellul closely. The Technological Society, followed by The Technological System are both required reads if you want to fully grasp what Ted was getting at. Primitivism isn't it, but I think a technological regression / business localization / human adaptation / increased resilience are necessary to avoid Ted's conclusion.

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