Silicon Valley icons tell us they are creating machines that can think as well as any human being alive. Soon after that, computers will out-think the best of us.

On the machine side, they say, we will have superhuman AI and humanoid robots. On the human side, we will get brain-computer interfaces—actual neural implants—and genetically engineered babies.

We are told that this "inevitable progress" will not only be good for us, it will be the ultimate fulfillment of human potential.

How do we plan for the future when "progress" means humanity is either totally transformed or finally erased? What power do we have in the face of "godlike" machines?

I argue that in the face of this unholy invasion, our bodies must be kept sacred and our spiritual core must be protected.

My talk will be on Sunday, September 29 at 5:30 pm

First Baptist Church

1707 San Jacinto St.

Dallas, TX

75201

C’mon down!!

NOTE: Substack has yet to resolve my issues for the Omega Point Podcast, but don’t worry — we’ll be back!

