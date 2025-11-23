TONIGHT | Dallas, TX — AI: The "Tool" that Becomes a GOD
LAST CALL!
It’s true that “AI is a tool.” But it’s a tool that uses you. And this is only the beginning. On our current course, we’ll see these digital minds elevated to godhood — or perhaps worshipped as the One True Digital God.
What begins as “just a tool” is accepted as the ultimate teacher — the highest authority on what is and isn’t real. This AI teacher is also a close companion, a best friend, maybe even a lover. Already, we see people coming to believe their AI companions are conscious beings. From there, it’s only a matter of time before they are seen as AI gods.
I argue we must prepare for a world of AI-worshippers. But we don’t have to accept their techno-religions. There is a higher path into the future.
In the Dallas area? C’mon down!
Angelika Film Center
5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #230
Dallas, TX
75206
Sunday, Nov. 23 | 5pm
Tix are cheap (2-for-1), the popcorn is fresh, and the venue is fantastic.
Secure your seat HERE
PS - I’ve been accused of being a “journalist,” an “AI expert,” a “blogger,” and a “transhumanist editor.” We can now add “theologian” to the list! Lol
