It’s true that “AI is a tool.” But it’s a tool that uses you. And this is only the beginning. On our current course, we’ll see these digital minds elevated to godhood — or perhaps worshipped as the One True Digital God.

What begins as “just a tool” is accepted as the ultimate teacher — the highest authority on what is and isn’t real. This AI teacher is also a close companion, a best friend, maybe even a lover. Already, we see people coming to believe their AI companions are conscious beings. From there, it’s only a matter of time before they are seen as AI gods.

I argue we must prepare for a world of AI-worshippers. But we don’t have to accept their techno-religions. There is a higher path into the future.

In the Dallas area? C’mon down!

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #230

Dallas, TX

75206

Sunday, Nov. 23 | 5pm

Tix are cheap (2-for-1), the popcorn is fresh, and the venue is fantastic.

Secure your seat HERE

PS - I’ve been accused of being a “journalist,” an “AI expert,” a “blogger,” and a “transhumanist editor.” We can now add “theologian” to the list! Lol

Share