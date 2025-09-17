SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Genie Smith
Sep 17

This terrifies me for the children of the world.

I'm certain if these AI chatbots had been around when my youngest daughter was a teenager she wouldn't be here now. She was so influenced by the Emo culture back then she began cutting as a way to deal with the trauma of living in such a dysfunctional household with an extremely abusive father and a severely traumatized mother. Every time I left the house I was afraid I'd come home to find her dead in a pool of blood.

We survived in spite of her psychopathic narcissistic father, but I don't think she would have if she'd had one of those digital demons whispering in her ears.

Thank you for speaking out about this, Joe. God bless you! ♡

Linda Kimball
Sep 17

According to Dr. Kurt Koch (1913-1987), a noted German theologian and minister with extensive personal experience in counseling and delivering thousands of people held in occult demonic bondage, when a person abandons the Holy Triune God through sins of sorcery and magic, he abandons his inner person (mind, will, conscience) at the same time as seen in relation to psychological disturbances having the following predominant characteristics so very prominent throughout Western and American society from upper political levels on down:

(1) Warped, distorted character: hard-edged egoism; uncongenial, dark nature.

(2) Extreme passions: abnormal sexuality (sodomy, lesbianism, transgender, gender fluid, non-binary, sadomasochism, bestiality, pedophilia, pederasty, zoophiles); violent temper, belligerence; tendencies to addiction; meanness, thievery; compulsive lying.

(3) Emotional disturbances; compulsive thoughts of murder, anxiety states.

(4) Possession with destructive urges, fits of mania; tendency to violent acts and crime

(5) Insanity.

(6) Bigoted attitude against Christ and God; conscious atheism; simulated piety; indifference to God’s word and to prayer; blasphemous thoughts; religious delusions.

The ultimate goal of fallen angels and evil spirits is degradation and desecration of man’s inner person, the spiritual part of him created in the image of the Holy God. So, what are systematically defaced and desecrated are the mind, will, conscience and sense of good and evil leading to the reversal of reality where evil is good, death is life, lie is truth, abnormal is normal, male is female, and criminals are the victims and the law abiding are the victimizers.

35 more comments...

