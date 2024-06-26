We’ve arrived at the strangest time in human history, or so it appears onscreen. Our minds are being warped beyond recognition by the digital storm. If you’re here reading this, you aren’t simply an observer—we are all part of it.

This reckless memetic mutation, this “great transformation,” has been underway since before any of us were born. There was no single start date. However, we do know that swarms of elementals were summoned by Europe’s bookish monks in the late Middle Ages. This influx of mechanistic imps—grinning creatures made of numbers and interlocking cogs—accelerated their invasion with the rise of science and secular philosophy. Further onslaughts came with the industrial revolution and our present digital age.



As we’re hastened toward our destination, the end point is becoming clearer—a despiritualized landscape of mechanical bodies and artificial minds, all interconnected by wifi and wires. We are now surrounded, becoming foreigners in our own land. Maybe it was never ours to begin with.

As the second world war loomed ahead, Teilhard de Chardin—the rogue Jesuit priest and paleontologist—looked into the future and saw an “Omega Point” on the far horizon. All this strife and horror would resolve in a final cosmic unity, forged in love.

De Chardin envisioned the Omega Point as a great attractor at the end of history, a total harmonization of all things, latent in the fiber of every being. It would be the material coming of Christ—from many atoms into a single light—a sort of anti-gnostic illumination of every cell tuned in to every galaxy. The apocalypse, de Chardin believed, was a matter of scientific evolution. His was among the earliest visions of a technological Singularity.

Beginning next Thursday, July 4, I will lanch a series of broadcasts to explore this confrontation of traditional religion and transformational science: the Omega Point Podcast.

Longtime readers of Singularity Weekly will be familiar with terms like transhumanism, posthumanism, and Cyborg Theocracy. You may also know that a year and a half ago—yeah, yeah, these things take time—I chose de Chardin’s well established concept of the Omega Point as a bridge between old ideas and radical visions of The Future™. It won’t be my sole focus so much as a guiding vibe.

Starting on July 1st, every Monday I’ll have a new column up for you at Singularity Weekly. Every Thursday, I’ll release a new Omega Point episode. Each one will be accessible—but not so simple that your idiot friend will understand. It will be heavy—but not so dismal you can’t have a laugh or two. These beatings will continue until morale improves. That’s my commitment to you.

We were born into a major transition. No one knows the future for certain. But with each futurist vision, our possible paths are illuminated. If any given futurist has enough clout (and financial backing), we’re liable to get pushed down this or that fork on a whim. At the end of the line, we’ll be told Nature herself shoved us off the cliff.

Don’t let anyone tell you where to go. If humanity is now a cage full of lab rats in a global experiment, you must demand to remain in the control group. As the cultural mutants proliferate, you have every right to say, “This Petri dish ain’t big enough for both of us.”

