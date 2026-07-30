SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Jul 30Edited

Those who control the present control the last. Those who control the past control the future. Control the media and you control the mind.

Once everything is digital, they will be able to edit and twist any book into anything they want anytime they want. Which they will at will because on the throne of the world any absuridity can become "fact".

This AI madness is the memoryhole and 1984's history rewiriting mechanism in super ultra mega overdrive. And they know it and they are doing it anyway.

Got God? You'll need Him.

"While everyone is distracted, this thing is unfolding in the background. And if we are not careful it is going to wipe us all out." —DWave CEO on AI, 2011

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
Jul 30

Thanks for this article, Joe.

The destruction of old books makes me livid. What next? Go to all the art museums scan the painting then shred them? The destruction of old books is a crime against humanity. Fragile old books and documents should be physically photo scanned and copied onto archival paper. At least that would be a check sum of anything uploaded. Anthropic and any other AI companies that do destructive scanning should be held financially and criminally responsibly for what they have done. Unlimited liability!

All my life I have collected and saved books. Old science fiction, and all manner of subjects. I have the 2 volume set of The Viking Age by Paul B. Du Chaillu Published in 1889. To this day it is the best source of collected information of the culture and life of the Nordic people, the illustration of the rune stones both old and newer runes. Illustrations of grave finds. Marriage traditions and, laws. It even has information on where Valhalla supposedly was located. The gods the creation of the world the creation of humans. These books are a treasure.

I also buy physical books of many modern books because I can see them disappear with the political whims of the times. I save important substacks as PDFs which I move to expansion drive off my computer because computers fail and one can lose all your files. Faraday bags are a good idea to put back up drives in. Don't forget digital pictures we take with our cameras.

The reality of AI and the digital storage is that if our wars continue all it will take is exchanges of EMPs from space to eliminate all the AIs and data storage. Probably the Military ones will be hardened, but the art, literature, and history probably will be lost.

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