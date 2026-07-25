SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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Pat Calhoun's avatar
Pat Calhoun
Jul 25

Thanks for your latest “Singularity” composition Joe! You know how I feel about A.I. to begin with (Me being Mr Forbidden Planet & all), I’m amazed almost daily, that someone as clueless appearing as Sam Altman, could ever have risen to such a crucial, yet perilous existence, so to reflect closely an Old Testament (As for me & my house…..), I will stay as far away from anything A.I. related, for the rest of my “Retired & Thankful” life? It’s hard for me to imagine what my Children & Grandchildren will have to endure, in this Hellish World on our very near horizon Joe, so I find myself daily compiling an ever increasing list of people, & so many other things to pray for.

Stay Blessed & Committed,

Pat Calhoun

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Susan Maria Smith's avatar
Susan Maria Smith
Jul 25

Joe, excellent analysis of this digital demon. You have outdone yourself sir

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