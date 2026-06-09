SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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Ken MacLean's avatar
Ken MacLean
Jun 9

Excellent summary of what's happening with AI. Interesting that the more intelligent the AI, the more it hallucinates. I tend to be on the end of the spectrum that dismissesAI capabilities, but AI does seem to invent "neural paths" that surprise its creators, and express human emotion or human behavior such as bullshitting or evading or outright lying. If intelligence is ultimately non-physical, then it could occupy an AI just as easily as a biological body. AI may turn out to be a new horizon in cosnciousness studies.

Good article.

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1 reply by Joe Allen
Maga Puppy's avatar
Maga Puppy
Jun 9

Yes, feed the Psitticus to the cat.

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