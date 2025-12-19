SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Linda Curran
Dec 19

No one should be forced to have any company's AI buddy attached to their electronics. It should be on demand only. Also there should be no immunity clauses in this legislation or it means nothing. Anything that goes wrong, the tech companies own it. Anything.

Peter: of Family Forrest
Dec 20

As long as our focus remains on effect as opposed to Cause, we will remain on an endless wheel driven by the materialistic understanding of 'science'. In other words, we will fail to comprehend the Source of all phenomena and believe that 'things' are Life Itself. Thus, we will remain bound by our collective ignorance as we fail to refocus and redirect our 'science' into exploration of the Truth of our Real Nature.

From millennia of living in response to the needs and desires of our senses, our 'science' has continued to pursue the same materialistic foundation. Now we have reached the culmination of this closed-mindedness; the deluded mentality of narcissists and psychopaths has led us to create the 'hell on earth' inevitable from such ignorance.

Until we turn to Real Science through simple (but not easy) acceptance (self-deprogramming) that the Universe/Consciousness is the effect of ideas-in-action - the contents of the One-and-Only Divine Mind wherein our world is manifesting - we will remain separated from the Truth of our Oneness.

For as long as we believe our role is in some way to 'conquer and direct' the Omniscience of our Source/God, we remain as children playing in our own imaginations. Surely, the route to true awakening is to feel beyond the bodily senses and re-connect into the Divine Structure of space-time wherein every thing is manifesting.

It is time to turn away from the 'black witch' of sensationalism to access the True Knowingness of the space wherein our bodies appear. Walter Russell explained ''Divine Science'' - his 'Divine Downloads' illustrate the ''mechanics'' of how One Divine Mind produces untold opportunities - the means to reconnect to our Oneness through the Real Science of Divinity.

''Spiritual Awakening'' is simply knowing that Consciousness is the motion generated as Divine Thinking contrasts the Love of Peace (contraction into Source) with the Love of Discovery (expansion into infinite possibilities). ''The Divine Driver'' revealing the Truth of ITs Beauty and Goodness; a ''Divine Quest'' requiring the contrast and opposition of duality-polarity to power the Divine Dream.

Partial 'science', flowing from centuries of manipulation into ignorance of Reality, has brought us to the choice between AI as artificial everything (deluded narcissistic replication) or as Actual Intelligence (''Divine Golden AI''). Our essential key to re-connect to Truth is earnest observation/witnessing of life in Awe and Gratitude for the Truth of That Reality.

Now we have arrived at the opportunity to re-cognise that our current 'sciences-philosophies-religions' are contaminated by multiple delusions; formed over millennia in disconnection from the Truth of Reality.

We can reconnect to our True State of Being as we refocus in awe and gratitude for the Wonder of That That We Are; assisted with laughter at the ''messes we got into'' during our collective, disconnected insane beLIEving.

''The Secret Of Light'' By Walter Russell (Unabridged Illustrated Audiobook)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPKO1cxAz3o

His 39 day superconscious 40,000 word revelation:

''The Message Of The Divine Iliad'' By Walter Russell (Unabridged Audiobook With Discussion)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciCQ35O1NOU

Equally, Nisargadatta Maharaj and Ramana Maharshi told it from their situation of full awareness.

