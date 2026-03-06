SINGULARITY WEEKLY

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

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Pam Flanders's avatar
Pam Flanders
Mar 6

Even the favored middle space! Congratulations Joe! Can't wait to read the issue.

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Genie Smith's avatar
Genie Smith
Mar 7

I so hate I couldn't make it to Atlanta. It's only about 70 miles from me.

I know you'll be great.

BTW, it's great to see you writing here again. ♡

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