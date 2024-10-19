Dear SW Readers,

Thanks for asking about me! Thanks for worrying! For those who wished I’d just disappear, thanks for caring!

I ain’t going nowhere, God willing.

Presently, I’m out and about on a brief jaunt. It might turn into a prolonged journey. As with most things in life—by which I mean my life—uncertainty abounds.

Whatever the specifics may be, I am long past due for a change of pace and a change of scenery—by which I mean staring at a screen and absorbing blue light, bad vibes, and waves of information.

Steve Bannon is set to be released from his Irish nap on October 29th. I’m proud to have assisted in keeping the War Room running in his absence. Once he’s back in the saddle, I may ride off into the wilds to see what’s happening on the frontier.

What happens to Singularity Weekly? I’ll still be writing here, of course! But the frequency may be a bit more erratic, at least for a little while. I’m weighing whether to focus on short pieces every Monday or more in-depth work on an irregular schedule. Or maybe something else entirely!

Although I rarely crowd-source, I’m open to suggestions. What are you most interested in reading about? Let me know in the comments, and if I’m equipped to deliver, perhaps you’ll nudge me in your direction.

One thing I plan to do is publish some excerpts from Dark Aeon here in bite-sized chunks. Maybe you’ll buy a copy! Or maybe you’ll get all you need here. If you already have a copy, maybe you’ll notice something you missed in that 400-page tome.

What happens to the Omega Point Podcast? That project has only just begun, and it will keep going strong. Don’t you fret for a minute. However, I’m not going to be close to my recording gear for a few weeks—or maybe longer—so I’m putting together some other material in the meantime. If you dig my work, you’ll dig this.

We’re headed toward some strange lands, dear readers, sailing over rough, uncharted waters. I hope you’ll continue to join me here as we make our way to that unknown shore.

Godspeed and God bless.

JOEBOT

Artificial Intelligence is Psycho-Engineering

My last show hosting the War Room, with Noor bin Ladin, Jennifer Bilek, and Grace Chong.

Come for the killer cold open and stay for the ladies.

JOHNNY VEDOMORE vs JOE ALLEN — Is Elon Musk an Artificial Construct, or Does He Represent a Counter-Elite?

Day by day, I am more convinced Musk and Co. represent a counter-elite. Yet your instincts are also well-founded, Johnny, if that makes sense. Both establishment- and counter-elites are building respective Machines for us to inhabit, albeit of very different designs.

(BTW — *compartmentalized — Not "decompartmentalized." Nothing worse than having OCD and Southern mushmouth simultaneously!)

SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON ARE NOW AVAILABLE



Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz ←