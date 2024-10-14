Geoengineering is real and it’s a horrible idea. Civilian and military scientists have been attempting to control the weather for many decades. Anyone who’s just now discovering that is understandably shocked and probably disoriented. Hucksters rely on this effect. A mind that’s just been opened is easily duped.

“He who controls the weather,” Lyndon B. Johnson famously proclaimed, “will control the world!” No one remembers anything these days, though. When they do, it’s usually in the form of selectively edited quotes like this—cited as “proof” the government has long been capable of godlike weather control—which will occasionally resurface to stir a memetic storm.

After two decades, I’ve yet to see convincing evidence that any cabal has full control over the weather, whether it be heat waves or hurricanes. Cloud-seeding scientists have a hard enough time making it rain. However, there is ample evidence that shady actors are manipulating the noosphere—a.k.a. the realm of human culture—especially the interconnected sphere of our digitized minds.

In the old days, they called this “deception.”

The stone-faced “activist” Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineering Watch, opens his podcast with Lyndon Johnson’s “control the world” clip. So you’d think Wigington would grasp the full context. Yet last week, we heard him tell Alex Jones:

“The film you just showed [in] 1962—former president Johnson is stating on film and on the record that we had the power to control the world’s cloud layer then.” Wigington blinked at the camera. “Those who print the money, who control everything. … Of course they’re controlling the weather! The covert weapon with which they can and are bringing populations to their knees all over the world, and have been for decades—without those populations ever even knowing they’re under assault.”

Any time it’s convenient, the same people who tell you “The government lies about everything!” will cite government agents tasked to project power or government documents written to gin up more funding. “They think you’re stupid!”

It appears those who “expose” high-level psychological operations have also learned a thing or two about conducting a lowbrow psy op.

LBJ promises world control at Southwest Texas State University (1962)

Those watching the sky for man-made hurricanes know that Wigington has been making the rounds lately. From one credulous interviewer to the next, this guy is spinning yarns and dimming minds by the millions. If Wigington can’t even get Johnson’s “he who controls the weather” bit straight, why should we trust anything else that comes out of his mouth?

First off, any credible conspiracy theorist “knows” that Johnson lied about everything from the JFK assassination to the Gulf of Tonkin incident that dragged us into the Vietnam War. Now they suddenly believe Johnson revealed the secret of world control during a random commencement speech? That alone should raise any turbo-skeptic’s eyebrows.

The worst part, though, is that Johnson was not saying the US government—or anyone on earth—already had control over the weather. Addressing the graduates at Southwest Texas State University on May 27, 1962, he was just shilling the rebooted US space program.



“It lays the predicate and the foundation for a space communication satellite that will permit the people of the world to see one television program at the same time,” Johnson said. And in fact, the very first TV satellite, Telstar, would be launched into orbit a month and a half later. Thus began a new era of global brainwashing.

Johnson then promised the US space program laid “the foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world’s cloud layer—and ultimately, to control the weather!” After that came his money quote about controlling “the world.”

Obviously, Johnson was talking about what would happen, not what was happening. And in case anyone needs to hear it, politicians exaggerate with more ease than a crackhead burns hubs.

Three years later, Johnson delivered a message to Congress with a more sober tone: “We hope someday to acquire the knowledge permitting us to minimize the incidence and severity of hurricanes, tornadoes, and other violent storms and, also, to be able to improve the temperature and rainfall conditions in agricultural and industrial regions.”

Did the diligent “researcher” Dane Wigington not bother to listen to Johnson’s whole commencement speech? Did he miss Johnson’s later congressional report? Or is it possible that—stay with me here—Wigington is as much of a deceiver as Johnson was?

Incidentally, during his 1962 speech, Johnson also said the space program laid “the steps necessary to send a man to the moon!” Imagine believing the moon exists, let alone a man could ever walk on it. (I’m just joshin’, man, lighten up.) Some of the same people who say “they” faked the moon-landing in 1969—because NASA didn’t have sufficient technology—will also tell you they’ve had the power to control hurricanes for decades.

America’s rebounding space program, Johnson assured the Texan graduates, also laid the necessary steps to “provide a nuclear rocket that will produce benefits that are so unlimited that I couldn’t tell you about ‘em.” By 1962, rocket scientists had been working on nuclear thermal rockets for over a decade. Yet after numerous false starts and billions of dollars, they still haven’t produced a consistently useful prototype.



“But that’s the kind of a world you’re living in!” Johnson concluded. Indeed, sometimes your ambitions bear fruit, sometimes they don’t. Beyond that, it’s a world of lofty dreams, paranoid nightmares, and lies, lies, lies.

Artificial Icons of Real Human Suffering

Last month, Hurricane Helene paused to churn over Appalachia, bringing horrific destruction. The heavy rain inundated Asheville, NC, destroyed entire towns, and killed over two hundred people. As the disaster unfolded, social media was flooded with valid accusations that FEMA was dragging its heels in response. Government officials, both federal and local, impeded the efforts of competent civilian volunteers who arrived to save or aid survivors.

But there were also clumps of mental garbage floating on those waves of valid information. It’s what our would-be Ministry of Truth calls “mis-, dis-, and mal-information.” Random anons invented ridiculous body counts out of thin air—and highly regarded influencers cited them. AI-generated images of disaster porn were spread around, becoming artificial icons of real human suffering. Hysterical activists attributed this “unprecedented” storm to climate change, apparently ignorant of Asheville’s “Great Flood of 1916,” when the city was nearly destroyed by back-to-back hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Democratic politicians and FEMA officials took the opportunity to argue for tighter information control. As we enter an era of digital post-reality, various authorities are positioning themselves as the sole arbiters of truth—although you can be sure their false pronouncements will rarely be admitted and never be labeled as “disinformation.”

Our current left-liberal regime either implies or insists that whites are racist, “people of color” are innocent, men are bumbling fools, girl bosses are supercompetent, globalist wars are just, genitals are interchangeable, and citizenship is universal. After the lockstep Covidian response, it’s clear that authorities will say anything to establish control and apologize for nothing. As a result, their illegitimacy has opened an informational vacuum in the public mind. It’s rapidly filling with paranoid delusions.

A conspiracy theorist might suspect that phony conspiracy theories are being intentionally seeded to foment so much confusion, the populace will welcome the end of free speech and embrace the rise of unimpeachable media outlets alongside “superhuman” artificial intelligence.

Source: USGS Critical Minerals Review (2021)

Among the most outlandish claims is the accusation that the US government deliberately steered Hurricane Helene onto its murderous course, followed by Hurricane Milton two weeks later. To my amusement, various bots—from Alexa to ChatGPT—all appeared to confirm that hypothesis.

In the case of Helene, one alleged motive was to remove the townspeople of Kings Mountain, NC so the mineral company Albemarle, partnered with the Department of Defense, could access the lithium deposits there—which, according to InfoWars reporter Greg Reese, is estimated to be the largest deposit in America. The implication is the godlike Powers That Be sent a hurricane as an excuse for a treacherous land grab.

Setting aside the absurd idea of destroying an entire region to get at some battery-making resources, a cursory web search reveals that North Carolina doesn’t hold the “majority” of US lithium ore. The largest known lithium deposit in America is believed to be under Thacker Pass in Nevada, where mining operations are underway. There’s plenty more in the surrounding McDermitt Caldera.

In fact, there are around twenty known lithium deposits across the country. For instance, as of last April, researchers estimate that extracting the mineral from Pennsylvania’s fracking waste “could cover nearly half of the nation’s lithium demands.” The situation is hardly desperate. As you can see above, North Carolina’s deposits are a tiny blip on the map (lithium is in blue). Besides that, mining companies have been digging lithium out of Kings Mountain since the 1930s. So this is nothing new.

Another alleged motive is that “they” sent Hurricane Helene to Appalachia, then drove Hurricane Milton toward Florida, for the purpose of suppressing Republican voters. Apparently, stuffing ballot boxes is yesterday’s news.

People can be monstrous, though. Let’s assume the electric vehicle market is so ravenous that corporate and governmental conspirators are willing to inflict a hundred billion dollars in damage just to get a few more battery components. If they’re not stopped, “they” might rain terror down on mining towns across the nation—including the skilled miners themselves. Hell, they might activate Yellowstone’s supervolcano to flip the surrounding states blue.

How would these evil-doers steer a Cat 5 hurricane in the first place?

Birdwatching with GeoEngineering Watch

You’d think it was some sort of morbid joke given the human carnage that occurred, but the proposed mechanism is the NEXRAD Doppler radar network. That’s the sensor system that sends out microwave pulses to track clouds, precipitation, and to some extent, wind. Our man Dane Wigington, the embattled “truth-teller,” insists this is how the Powers shot two massive hurricanes from Indra’s mighty bow.



In the case of Helene, Wigington maintains, these Doppler towers sent out “frequency transmissions” to guide and hold the hurricane over Appalachia. He says these beams repel moisture and unspecified “nanoparticles” which were allegedly sprayed into the storms. Two weeks later, he asserts, “they” brought out the big guns in Cancun, Mexico to steer Hurricane Milton toward Florida.

As evidence, Wigington provides spooky NEXRAD maps that show pulsating blue blooms next to the hurricane. To my knowledge, he hasn’t described the mechanism in mathematical detail, but I suppose he doesn’t need to. Ominous pictures are enough to whip up a memetic cyclone.

So far as I can tell, these maps are either cribbed from a friggin’ birdwatcher’s website that reveals the frantic bird migrations that typically occur around severe storms—animals get freaked out by extreme weather—or else Wigington uses a similar animator. Either way, this doofus has a lot of explaining to do.

First, the obscure birdwatcher’s maps are nearly identical to Wigington’s. And the US National Weather Service has long explained that bird migrations and even butterflies show up as artifacts. This is old news that any “expert” should know.

Second, the purported mechanism makes no sense. A typical cyclone releases some 600 terawatts of energy—that’s 600 trillion watts—or around a quarter of the entire world’s energy output. The average hurricane is loaded with more force than 10,000 nuclear bombs, and the power behind Helene and Milton was well above average.

There are about 160 towers in the NEXRAD detection system. These are spread out across the entire country. The transmitters atop each WSR-88D tower are putting out around 750 kilowatts of power, or 750,000 watts. The most potent among them, the Mega 3 Doppler system in the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas area, puts out a maximum of one megawatt—or a million watts.

Keep in mind that any Doppler station is only transmitting for around 7 seconds per hour. These focused microwave signals hit tiny water particles and bounce off without budging them. Claiming that Doppler systems control hurricanes is like saying a kid can blow ripples into a lake to shift a boat off-course.

What I’m getting at is that Dane Wigington is either pulling our legs or yanking our chains. Or, to be more charitable, he needs to show his physics equations and precise weather system models. Looking at his recent web posts, I just see him waving a magic wand and saying, “THEY CONTROL HURRICANES!!!!”

Many will insist “they” are lying about the real energy output of the NEXRAD system. Okay, fine. Maybe they’re using reverse engineered alien technology, too. Maybe every tower is possessed by its own demon. Knock yourselves out.

Third, one might wonder why no forensic meteorologists or TV weathermen have come forward to expose this evil plot. People say it’s because they all sign nondisclosure agreements, but NDAs don’t apply in a criminal court. If that’s enough to keep them quiet about mass murder, the weather service is locked up tighter than Area 51.

Wigington insists they’re all “reading scripts” handed down by the military corporations “Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.” The reason your local weatherman knows it’s gonna be sunny or stormy a week in advance is because their sinister masters are making it so. I guess “they” don’t have control of the Southeast, though, because the forecasters here never seem to get it right.

Finally, Wigington has a long history of easily debunked claims. Last year, he went so far as to tell Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that “in almost all cases” the streaks appearing behind airplanes are not contrails—trails of tiny ice crystals that form due to condensation emitted from a plane’s engine exhaust—but are in fact “sprayed particulate trails” that work all manner of hoodoo on the atmosphere and the populations below.

In fact, Wingington maintains that aircraft are secretly retrofitted with spray devices. Years ago, debunkers took notice and called him out for a slide “exposing” one of these supposedly ubiquitous chemtrail nozzles. As you can clearly see in the Airbus A319/A320/A31 technical training manual above, these are typical pylon drains for leaking fluid.

As any conspiracy theorist should know, media manipulation will twist your head into knots. Take all the red pills you want, you’ll just end up in another matrix.

Think of this article as a sort of Consumer Reports for conspiracy theories. After weeks of obsessing over ludicrous claims, I give the “technological storm god” narrative an orange circle due to wild misinterpretations of valid information. I would give it a damning red circle, but as I said, geoengineering programs do exist. Those include:

Ongoing cloud seeding operations to make it rain (e.g., using dry ice, table salt, silver iodine, and more recently, experiments with high-powered lasers); dubious attempts to steer storms (e.g., Project Cirrus in the 1940s, and Project Stormfury from 1962 to 1983); more dubious attempts to weaponize the weather (e.g., the Vietnam War’s Operation Popeye from 1967 to 1972).



As for recent plans to steer storms, check out this amusing abandoned patent going around—US20030085296A1—that proposes the use of sound waves to move weather systems this way or that. Talk about singin’ in the rain.

For those who insist patents are “proof” of viable tech, take a gander at the century-long list of patented flying cars.

Then there are the current mad scientist proposals for “solar geoengineering” to mitigate global warming (e.g., the injection of sulfuric aerosols into the stratosphere, or marine cloud brightening using anything from vaporized sea foam to electric charges). These “man-made climate change” operations are currently being funded and developed by major players and institutions such as Bill Gates, David Keith, Harvard University, Stanford University, Intellectual Ventures, and the US government, among others (hat tip to Naomi Wolf for providing abundant info on these programs).

And let’s not forget the HAARP project in Alaska, which injected energy into the ionosphere to study upper atmospheric dynamics. This sinister plot was famously investigated by the former pro-wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura in his corny mainstream TV show, Conspiracy Theory, way back in 2009. Seems like it’s kayfabe all the way down.

As LBJ would say, “That’s the kind of a world you’re living in!”

Whenever I consider elaborate plots, I ask three questions: Would they? Could they? Did they? In the case of a vast conspiracy to direct hurricanes onto hapless Americans, I’ve concluded some psychos undoubtedly would, but they most likely couldn’t. In any case, there’s no good evidence that they did.

Fact-checking and debunking are so boring, I’d rather pull potatoes all day. My motivation for playing MAGA Disinformation Czar here is three-fold.

First, I want most or all extant and future geoengineering programs halted, and any covert programs declassified (and maybe punished). Second, I don’t want our free speech crushed by authoritarians who justify censorship by citing actual “disinformation” that’s kicked into our own goal. Third, I don’t want to live in a nation full of lunatics.

Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds—be it “man-made storms” or “nanobot swarms”—make all of the above more difficult. It’s like watching a battalion in your own army aim up at the sky and waste precious ammo shooting at faces in the clouds. These psychic storms muddy the water. They undermine efforts to confront the technological system. And they offer up justification for a future Ministry of Truth on a silver platter.

For the true believer, discovering dark secrets behind the veil feels like “waking up.” Well, I got bad news for ya, fellas. Just because you left an indolent dream to enter a paranoid nightmare, that doesn’t mean you’re awake.

On the other hand, maybe I’m wrong about Dane Wigington. If so, he needs to be elevated as a national hero. He deserves a Nobel Prize and public statues. Future generations should celebrate his life every April 1st.

If this guy is the crank I think he is, though, his ideas should be stomped to dust and shot into the clouds. This might not be enough to start a hurricane, but at least they’ll be out of the way.

