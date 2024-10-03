Episode 12 — The Rise of Digital Deities

This talk is an outro to my last four years of work and a segue into the next phase. It’s been a great run, but very soon, it’ll be time to shift gears.

This First Baptist Church event was great. What a great crowd! But alas, the Machine hath cursed me yet again (or at least, my own technical blunders did).



The video is completely out of focus. Damnit! I reckon I should be grateful the audio came out alright.



In any event, here is my talk with the slides overlayed—a little PowerPoint hoodoo voodoo schmoodoo—so it’s not a total wash.

I’ve never been one to read from notes onstage, so this is pretty much off the top of my head.

I hope you enjoy!

