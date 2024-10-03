Playback speed
Episode 12 — The Rise of Digital Deities

Live from Dallas, TX, it's Cyborg Theocracy!
Joe Allen
Oct 03, 2024
Transcript

This talk is an outro to my last four years of work and a segue into the next phase. It’s been a great run, but very soon, it’ll be time to shift gears.

This First Baptist Church event was great. What a great crowd! But alas, the Machine hath cursed me yet again (or at least, my own technical blunders did).

The video is completely out of focus. Damnit! I reckon I should be grateful the audio came out alright.

In any event, here is my talk with the slides overlayed—a little PowerPoint hoodoo voodoo schmoodoo—so it’s not a total wash.

I’ve never been one to read from notes onstage, so this is pretty much off the top of my head.

I hope you enjoy!

