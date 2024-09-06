Playback speed
Episode 9 — LIVE From New York, It's Cyborg Theocracy!

People aren't ready for what's coming
Joe Allen
Sep 06, 2024
Transcript

In lieu of my usual intimate podcast, I present to you my rant in New York City about the decline of human dignity and the rise of cyborg theocracy.

This talk was delivered off the cuff, but with more love and affection than a puppy dog playing with his new robot chew toy.

I hope you enjoy it.

Full video here

