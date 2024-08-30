Episode 8 — Descent of the God Bots

The prospect of digital gods is chilling. Personally, I am agnostic toward the idea.

Maybe the Super Computer Gods are on their way. Maybe it’s just a poorly thought out sales pitch. Or maybe they’ll arrive as supernatural vaporware.

God only knows.



What I do know is that new technoreligions are arising. As with the rise of any new religion, they will have profound impacts on the real world.

I caution you not to drink the Kool-Aid. Which is another way of saying, don’t take the iTrode.

