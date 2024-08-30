Playback speed
Episode 8 — Descent of the God Bots

The new religions of race and robots
Joe Allen
Aug 30, 2024
Transcript

The prospect of digital gods is chilling. Personally, I am agnostic toward the idea.

Maybe the Super Computer Gods are on their way. Maybe it’s just a poorly thought out sales pitch. Or maybe they’ll arrive as supernatural vaporware.

God only knows.

What I do know is that new technoreligions are arising. As with the rise of any new religion, they will have profound impacts on the real world.

I caution you not to drink the Kool-Aid. Which is another way of saying, don’t take the iTrode.

