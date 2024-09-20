Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

A Brief Interlude — Artificial Joebotic Intelligence

Plus, your Omega Point subscriptions are fixed here on Substack
Joe Allen
Sep 20, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

Dear Singularity Weekly Readers,

Very sorry for the delay and for the truncated podcast. I just got my Substack subscriptions fixed by a human. If it went well, you should all receive this email.

For those thousands of you who were not getting the Omega Point Podcast and missed it—please, begin with Episode 0 here and keep going!

You can tell it took me a a few shows to get the hang of it. But I’m almost there!

Omega Point Podcast

Episode 0 — Beginning with the End Times in Sight

Joe Allen
·
Jul 4
Episode 0 — Beginning with the End Times in Sight

So far as voyages go, this maiden looked like a dog by morning. The tech is mostly new to me, as is going solo.

Read full story

Also, I will be traveling next week. So I must prepare.

If you are in the Dallas area next week, I’ll be speaking at First Baptist Church downtown:

Cyborg Theocracy — The Rise of Digital Deities

Sunday, September 29 — 5:30 pm

First Baptist Church
1707 San Jacinto St.
Dallas, TX 75201

C’mon down!

As for above Omega Point interlude, a friend sent me a new podcast that breaks down my latest article Killswitch Engaged. I urge you to listen to at least a few minutes of their take.

My concluding commentary is only matched by the outro track (a personal favorite).

To all the newcomers, welcome aboard this rudderless ship! For your convenience, I’ve included my first ten episodes below.

(Also, regarding my upcoming nanotech article—look for it on Monday, September 30. Gonna be a banger.)

Godspeed and God bless!

Share

Omega Point Podcast

Episode 1 — Teilhard de Chardin: Total Freedom Strangled By Oneness

Joe Allen
·
Jul 11
Episode 1 — Teilhard de Chardin: Total Freedom Strangled By Oneness

In this first full episode, we’ll cover the Singularity’s origin in the ideas of the Jesuit priest and paleontologist Teilhard de Chardin. His concepts of the noosphere and the Omega Point had tremendous impacts—both as theories of technology and part of that inverted theology we now call “transhumanism.”

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 2 — Many Singularities, Many Masters

Joe Allen
·
Jul 18
Episode 2 — Many Singularities, Many Masters

In this episode, we’ll go over the many visions of what a Singularity might be. That includes the psychedelic mystic Terrence McKenna, the quasi-Orthodox inventor Ray Kurzweil, the inverted Gnostic roboticist David Hanson, and the e/acc founder Guillaume Verdon—a.k.a., BasedBeffJezos.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 3 — The Devil and Mr. Dec

Joe Allen
·
Jul 26
Episode 3 — The Devil and Mr. Dec

Nothing captures our current state of postreality like Philip K. Dick, the Wakowski Siblings, and the inimitable Francis E. Dec with his screed “Master Race Frankenstein Radio Controls.”

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 4 — The Music City Memeplex

Joe Allen
·
Aug 1
Episode 4 — The Music City Memeplex

On a country road to the big city. The views are gorgeous, but the sky looks dark up ahead.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 5 — Broken Bloodlines in a Broken World

Joe Allen
·
Aug 9
Episode 5 — Broken Bloodlines in a Broken World

Race is a social construct, as are rivers and mountains. There is the actual thing—there are the borders dividing that thing from other things—and then there are ideas about the thing and its proper borders.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 6 — Rise of the Race Bots

Joe Allen
·
Aug 16
Episode 6 — Rise of the Race Bots

In this episode, we’ll explore biodigital convergence and human evolution. Historically, we viewed ourselves as families, tribes, nations, and civilizations. None of that has changed on an instinctual level—not yet, anyway—but now there is a layer of digital culture laid on top of it all.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 7 — The War on Freethinking

Joe Allen
·
Aug 23
Episode 7 — The War on Freethinking

And never trust a witch.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 8 — Descent of the God Bots

Joe Allen
·
Aug 30
Episode 8 — Descent of the God Bots

The prospect of digital gods is chilling. Personally, I am agnostic toward the idea.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 9 — LIVE From New York, It's Cyborg Theocracy!

Joe Allen
·
Sep 6
Episode 9 — LIVE From New York, It's Cyborg Theocracy!

In lieu of my usual intimate podcast, I present to you my rant in New York City about the decline of human dignity and the rise of cyborg theocracy.

Read full story
Omega Point Podcast

Episode 10 — Truther Than Thou

Joe Allen
·
Sep 13
Episode 10 — Truther Than Thou

If you believe in every conspiracy, you’re delusional.

Read full story

SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON ARE NOW AVAILABLE

Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz

10% off with Promo Code: JOEBOT — until now through September

CLICK HERE

Discussion about this podcast

SINGULARITY WEEKLY
Omega Point Podcast
Race | Robots | Religion
-
Exploring ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest. The Future™ will be digitized
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Allen
Recent Episodes
Episode 10 — Truther Than Thou
  Joe Allen
Episode 9 — LIVE From New York, It's Cyborg Theocracy!
  Joe Allen
Episode 8 — Descent of the God Bots
  Joe Allen
Episode 7 — The War on Freethinking
  Joe Allen
Episode 6 — Rise of the Race Bots
  Joe Allen
Episode 5 — Broken Bloodlines in a Broken World
  Joe Allen
Episode 4 — The Music City Memeplex
  Joe Allen