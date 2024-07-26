Nothing captures our current state of postreality like Philip K. Dick, the Wakowski Siblings, and the inimitable Francis E. Dec with his screed “Master Race Frankenstein Radio Controls.”

The only thing more horrifying than finding out the entire cosmos is fake is to realize the false reality is all in your head.

You can hear Dec’s uncensored, ethnopsychotic meditation on race, robots, and religion here. (NSFW)

Stay sane, fellow hominids.

And remember the Ultimate Red Pill — the online Right’s most potent metaphor was invented by two transexual technognostics.

