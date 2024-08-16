Episode 6 — Rise of the Race Bots

In this episode, we’ll explore biodigital convergence and human evolution. Historically, we viewed ourselves as families, tribes, nations, and civilizations. None of that has changed on an instinctual level—not yet, anyway—but now there is a layer of digital culture laid on top of it all.



This digital layer is absorbing our biological forms. Our devices monitor us, manipulate us, and ultimately move us toward some sort of metamorphosis. To what extent our legacy forms will survive this great transformation is yet to be seen.

Perhaps humans will be left behind like a chrysalis when the artificial butterfly flies away. Or maybe our souls will be painted on its wings.



Or maybe we’ll stand back and watch a deformed biomechanical moth—a horrible mutant created by mad scientists—fly off into the sun and be burned to cinders.



One can always dream. I know I do.

Share

SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON ARE NOW AVAILABLE



Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz ←



10% off with Promo Code: JOEBOT — until August 1st