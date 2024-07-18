Many Singularities, Many Masters

In this episode, we’ll go over the many visions of what a Singularity might be. That includes the psychedelic mystic Terrence McKenna, the quasi-Orthodox inventor Ray Kurzweil, the inverted Gnostic roboticist David Hanson, and the e/acc founder Guillaume Verdon—a.k.a., BasedBeffJezos.

For kick, we’ll add a taste of Ted Kaczynski, and to finish it off, the sci-fi writer Vernor Vinge. Oh yeah, and a guest appearance by our boy, Tay-arr Day-shar-dohh.

The fact is all their Hockey Sticks of Doom soar off in different directions. Yet all of them converge on the rise of the Machine coming into its own.



This is a descent into lunacy. I hope you enjoy it.

Share

SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON ARE NOW AVAILABLE



Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz ←



10% off with Promo Code: JOEBOT — until August 1st