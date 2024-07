So far as voyages go, this maiden looked like a dog by morning. The tech is mostly new to me, as is going solo.

But you learn by doing. So here we go…

My first Omega Point Podcast.

Share

SIGNED COPIES OF DARK ÆON ARE NOW AVAILABLE

Purchase yours at → DarkAeon.xyz ←



10% off with Promo Code: JOEBOT — until August 1st