Share post
Episode 1 — Teilhard de Chardin: Total Freedom Strangled By Oneness

Peeling back the layers of an artificial mind
Joe Allen
Jul 11, 2024
Transcript

In this first full episode, we’ll cover the Singularity’s origin in the ideas of the Jesuit priest and paleontologist Teilhard de Chardin. His concepts of the noosphere and the Omega Point had tremendous impacts—both as theories of technology and part of that inverted theology we now call “transhumanism.”

Along the way, we’ll meet tech historian Lewis Mumford, the biologist Julian Huxley, and the sci-fi writer Vernor Vinge.

As for my redneck-attempting-a-Frenchman’s pronunciation of de Chardin’s name, what do you want me to do? Maybe next time I’ll do that jarring NPR accent where I talk American, then out of nowhere I inject “ta-co” or “ta-ma-les” like I’m friggin’ Speedy Gonzales.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy this dive into the mind of Tay-harr de Char-doh.

