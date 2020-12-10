Exploring ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest.

The Future™ will be digitized. You don't have to be.

MYTHOS - Gk. - "sacred stories about divine beings, ultimate origins, and purpose”

ETHNOS - Gk. - "adopted to the genius or customs of a people; race, tribe, caste"

MACHINA - Lat. - "device, trick; machine, engine, military machine; instrument"

RELIGARE - Lat. - "to bind, place an obligation on; bond between humans and gods"