SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Home
Omega Point Podcast
DARK ÆON: Signed Copies
Archive
About

Exploring ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest.

The Future™ will be digitized. You don't have to be.

MYTHOS - Gk. - "sacred stories about divine beings, ultimate origins, and purpose”

ETHNOS - Gk. - "adopted to the genius or customs of a people; race, tribe, caste"

MACHINA - Lat. - "device, trick; machine, engine, military machine; instrument"

RELIGARE - Lat. - "to bind, place an obligation on; bond between humans and gods"

Subscribe to SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Covering ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest. The Future™ will only get weirder | All articles are FREE for unpaid subscribers | Paid sub = Donation

People

Joe Allen

@joebot
Joe Allen is a fellow primate who wonders why we ever came down from the trees. | Contact: joe [at] joebot [dot] xyz
© 2024 Joe Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture