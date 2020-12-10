Exploring ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest.
The Future™ will be digitized. You don't have to be.
MYTHOS - Gk. - "sacred stories about divine beings, ultimate origins, and purpose”
ETHNOS - Gk. - "adopted to the genius or customs of a people; race, tribe, caste"
MACHINA - Lat. - "device, trick; machine, engine, military machine; instrument"
RELIGARE - Lat. - "to bind, place an obligation on; bond between humans and gods"
Joe Allen is a fellow primate who wonders why we ever came down from the trees. | Contact: joe [at] joebot [dot] xyz