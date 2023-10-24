SINGULARITY WEEKLY
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Omega Point Podcast
DARK ÆON: Signed Copies
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Face the Future™ Without Flinching
Even if the prison bars swing shut behind you
Jul 1
•
Joe Allen
39
Share this post
Face the Future™ Without Flinching
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
June 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Omega Point Podcast
Launching my podcast series next Thursday — July 4th. Prepare for Future Schlock
Jun 26
•
Joe Allen
40
Share this post
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Omega Point Podcast
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
OMEGA POINT — System Test (Teaser Vid)
This is only a test...
Jun 24
•
Joe Allen
8
Share this post
OMEGA POINT — System Test (Teaser Vid)
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
0:49
Inside the Evil Orb
Postcard From a Depopulated Earth
Jun 21
•
Joe Allen
56
Share this post
Inside the Evil Orb
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Doomsday Forever
The world is ending again... and again...
Jun 15
•
Joe Allen
55
Share this post
Doomsday Forever
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
March 2024
Communion and Crucifixion
An Iconic Panorama of the Passion
Mar 31
•
Joe Allen
42
Share this post
Communion and Crucifixion
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Conspiracy Fatigue
The threat is real — but so is your paranoia
Mar 28
•
Joe Allen
68
Share this post
Conspiracy Fatigue
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
Images of Jesus — From Pagan Precursors to Postmodern Projections
Lecture given on March 19, 2024 at the Corinthian Lodge in East Nashville
Mar 24
•
Joe Allen
45
Share this post
Images of Jesus — From Pagan Precursors to Postmodern Projections
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
January 2024
CES 2024 – Consuming an Ersatz Singularity
Social robots, teledildonics, and metaverse muzzles—the Consumer Electronics Show is a toy store for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Jan 17
•
Joe Allen
59
Share this post
CES 2024 – Consuming an Ersatz Singularity
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
A Sullen Anniversary
There was no "deadly insurrection." And there was no "Plan"
Jan 6
•
Joe Allen
67
Share this post
A Sullen Anniversary
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
2024: A New Year of Deepfakes and Old-School Phonies
Our brains are vulnerable. Reality is fragile. Consensus is laughable
Jan 2
•
Joe Allen
77
Share this post
2024: A New Year of Deepfakes and Old-School Phonies
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
October 2023
I'm Back! And Coming to a Town Near You
DARK ÆON Book Tour/Lecture Series (Nov - Dec)
Oct 24, 2023
•
Joe Allen
59
Share this post
I'm Back! And Coming to a Town Near You
www.joebot.xyz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
64
© 2024 Joe Allen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts