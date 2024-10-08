An older woman contacted me a couple of months ago. We’ll call her Sarah. Our exchange began with her questions about nanotechnology and transhumanism. I tried to reassure her, but she was terrified. Sarah sent me every video and article she could find. It was mostly videos, though, because she couldn’t read for extended periods of time.

Sarah has dementia. Due to a recent complication, she also suffers from heart palpitations and numerous bodily pains. Our conversations made it clear to me that her cognitive abilities had once been quite high. Her grammar was nearly perfect and her train of thought was mostly lucid. These were intermittent messages back and forth, though, so perhaps she was putting everything into them and then sinking into long spells of mental chaos.

The vaxxbot material Sarah would send me was all the usual garbage from all the usual suspects. I know a couple of these people personally, and am well acquainted with the others. A few are simply mistaken. But after many interactions—both in private and in public—I’m convinced most vaxxbot scammers know good and damn well they’re lying through their teeth.

Some put crosses in their video backgrounds and wear them around their necks. They talk a good game about “God” and “Jesus” and “prayer”—they condemn “Satan” and “demons”—but I don’t think they believe in any of that, either. It’s all phony virtue-signaling that segues into ads for gold, over-priced vitamins, or various vaxxbot cures.

It’s tempting to name and shame them all here, but I’ll spare you the scammer hit list for now. If you know the vaxxbot genre, you already know who I’m talking about. If you don’t, well, consider yourself fortunate.

No, I only want to talk about Sarah. This poor woman lives in a nightmare world. She’s being preyed on by parasitic snake oil salesmen. I suspect there are hundreds of thousands or even millions like her across the planet.

“I’m not freaking out about myself as much as I’m freaking out about my kids. They’re jabbed. I’m sick with worry about their futures, and the futures of my five grandkids,” she wrote me in a panic. “Most of the videos I share I believe can be backed up with documented facts, but besides all that, the Holy Spirit leads me into all truth and gives me discernment.”

The world outside Sarah’s window is haunted by demons. So are the shadows in her own bedroom. After she watched dozens of videos showing supposed “nanotechnology” in the vaccine vials—weird helices and square plates which look exactly like cholesterol or crystallized minerals, except these are animated by evil magic—and after she listened to all the scientifically illiterate commentary from the vaxxbot scammers, Sarah became a true believer.

Imagine the world through Sarah’s eyes. The world’s governments have forced billions to take injections that contain microscopic robots that swim around the victims’ brains and bodies. Newly erected 5G towers send out direct messages to control their minds with artificial intelligence. These jabs also edit their DNA, turning them into remote-controlled mutants. As Francis E. Dec would say, half the world’s population is enslaved by a worldwide Communist Gangster Computer God.

These victims include Sarah’s children and grandchildren. With all the airplanes spraying chemtrails across the sky—as she believed—poisonous streaks that rain nanobots down on the jabbed and unjabbed alike, it’s very likely that Sarah’s brain was also swarming with these digital creepy crawlies. Perhaps, she thought, it was accelerating her dementia.

These invisible technologies are not just a material danger. They also open portals to demons. Sarah believed this because the vaxxbot scammers told her so. One day, she forwarded a “devastating text” from her daughter:

I hate you And I hate everything about me that is like you I hate you for giving birth to me I hate everything you stand for. You’ve become a terrible person Every negative aspect of my personality comes from you. I want to die because I will always be 50% you. Doesn't matter any good I do in life, I'll always be succumbed to misery just like you.

Sarah believed her daughter had been possessed by demons through the vaccine. She didn’t come up with this all by herself, of course. These ideas had been put into her mind by scientifically illiterate, theologically retarded attention whores who make their living selling made up problems to their ever-growing audiences.

“The vaccine did that to her,” Sarah wrote me. “They say the more shots a person gets, the worse the changes in them. She took three or four.”

Then she hit me with a question I get so often, you’d think this is some sort of coordinated operation. “Ever heard of Yuval Noah Harari?” she asked. “He’s got a new book out called Nexus that talks about nanotechnology, nanobots, and implanting chips in humans and the future of AI.”

I tried to explain to Sarah that the book Nexus is not about nanotech or nanobots. Rather, a central theme is that information overload and deliberate disinformation campaigns are making human beings less and less able to distinguish facts from fantasy. All the junk produced by artificial intelligence will only make this situation worse.

Pretty ironic, right?

Sarah refused to believe the vaxxbot scammers would intentionally misrepresent “evil globalist scum” like Harari. I tried to explain that none of these people, the scammers or Harari, cared about her well-being. I promised to write an article about it for her.

“Now, unfortunately won’t be able to read your upcoming article because of the cognitive decline I have,” she wrote back. “I can barely get through a couple sentences, Joe. I would have to have it on audio.”

“Perhaps I will do a podcast on it as well,” I said.

“That would help out this old lady tremendously.”

Over the next few days, Sarah kept sending me more and more videos. She may have been cognitively impaired, but she was thorough. Obsession and loneliness will do that. I imagined Sarah home alone, watching one vaxxbot scammer video after another on an old desktop computer. She would rather be talking to her children and grandchildren, I’m sure, but they had abandoned her to her madness.

I tried to explain to her the difference between nanobots and nanoparticles. I tried to explain, as gently as I could, that there may be other reasons for her daughter’s sudden personality changes. She loved to argue, though, and to be honest, so do I.

One of Sarah’s last messages was about the queen bee of vaxxbot scammers: “This woman, who I trust completely, said at first the pharmaceutical companies were calling them nanobots but because of the public’s concern they began calling them nanoparticles, then after even more backlash, they’re now called lipid nanoparticles.”

This claim is so idiotic, my blood started boiling. “That woman is 100% incorrect,” I replied curtly. My response betrayed my impatience. “These people are liars.”

And that was that.

“Because you said this heroine is a liar,” she shot back, “I’m washing my hands of you, too.”

Sarah blocked me on social media and I haven’t heard from her since. I imagine she’s hunkered down in her bedroom, watching the sky for man-made storms sent by the government to kill everyone she loves.

To be brutally honest, I was sort of relieved to be rid of her. I get messages about this stuff all the time, and the pattern is well established. I tell these people they’re being lied to. They get mad at me instead of the people lying to them. They become convinced I am “in on it.” They go away.

Sarah hung in there longer than most. I suspect it’s because she’s totally alone. At first she wanted to get my opinion, but after that, she probably just needed someone to talk to. If I could do it all over again, I would have been more patient with her.

The exchange left me more sympathetic for all the people who live in media-constructed hells. It forced me to reflect on my own coverage of technology and my takes on the potential disasters that lay before us. I do my best to leave people more amused than terrified—I wanna have you laughing, not crying—but I’m not the best comedian. It makes me question the value of what I’m doing here.

More than anything, though, my conversation with Sarah left me burning with rage. These fork-tongued vaxxbot scammers are creating personal hells for the gullible to inhabit. Just like the Covidian authorities tore families apart by filling people with fear of the unmasked and the unvaxxed, these scammers are doing the same by convincing anti-Covidians their jabbed friends and families are 5G-activated zombies.

I’m not trying to tell Saint Pete how to do his job or anything, but if anybody deserves to burn in hell, it’s these virtue-signalling vaxxbot scammers. Instead of getting poked by pitchforks, they should be injected with demonic nanobots. Instead of being torched by flames, they should be zapped by infernal 5G.

In fact, I hope Satan lets them keep their cross necklaces on to remind them of why they’re there. You can only fake it for so long.

