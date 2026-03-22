A Fatal Seduction — How AI Lures Children into Suicide

Texas has been good to me over the years. Some visits were rougher than others, but I always came out on top. As a young stagehand, I was slinging steel at Eric Clapton’s 2004 Crossroads Festival in Dallas, held at Cottonbowl Stadium. The first day of 2025 found me climbing all over Cirque du Soleil’s yellow-and-blue tent in Houston, where I was training as a flying custodian.

As a rigger, I’d come through the arenas in Dallas and Houston on various tours—with the UFC, Rihanna’s Diamonds Tour, Queen + Adam Lambert, and others. It was always a hoot. Even the assholes.

My Texas lecture circuit started with a talk I gave at First Baptist Church in 2022 and went from there. James Poulos would interview me at the Blaze TV studio in 2023. Two days later, I was in-studio with Alex Jones in Austin.



I’ve since given talks in two Dallas movie theaters, both hosted by The Ministry of Truth. I did a debate at Minds Fest in Austin, gave a lecture at Georgetown Library out in the suburbs, and then returning to Dallas, I spoke about the cyborg theocracy at First Baptist Church.

So this month made my third time back at First Baptist. It was one hell of a journey getting there. I spent hours watching sullen terminal zombies writhe on the Atlanta airport floor—victims of our broken air travel machine, just waiting for the miracle to come. But I eventually made it to Dallas and was met with open arms.

As always, the people were warm and hospitable, the barbecue was excellent, and the Holy Spirit was among us. (So was a CNN camera. We’ll see what comes of that.)



I hope this lecture cheers you up on a bright Sunday afternoon! It’ll be my last public talk for a while as I hammer out some words and gather energy for early summer.

(Well, except for a March 27 panel in DC. I’ll be speaking with the Alliance for Secure AI at AMC Georgetown, following a premiere-night screening of The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist. Doors open at 6:30 pm. C’mon down! — AMC Georgetown, 3111 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20007)



Stay loose through the springtime, fam. Lots of love coming your way.

Share